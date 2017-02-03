Wenger admits that he lost to Chelsea in the pursuit of midfielder

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he unsuccessfully attempted to sign midfielder N’Golo Kante on a couple of occasions.

The Frenchman revealed that he first tried to sign the French midfielder when he was still playing in his country for Caen.

Kante moved to Leicester City in 2015 and played a huge part in their title-winning campaign. He subsequently joined current leaders Chelsea for a transfer fee believed to be around £30m.

The North London side were also heavily linked with a move for the player during the summer, and now Wenger has confirmed that he was indeed interested in signing the player during summer.

He also implied that the Blues managed to get their hands on the player because of their financial superiority over the side from North London.

Kante has been ever-present in Antonio Conte’s starting eleven, and Wenger thinks that it is no surprise that the Blues are sitting at the top of the table.

Wenger said: “I tried to sign Kante when he was in France and when he was at Leicester.

“We cannot explain everything – transfers are transfers – but it is quite obvious when you look at where he has gone.

“I believe Kante has had a huge impact. It’s no coincidence Chelsea are where they are and Leicester did what they did last season.”

Arsenal will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in a crucial league encounter on Saturday.

