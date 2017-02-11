Zouma to discuss Chelsea future at season’s end

Kurt Zouma admits “there will be discussions” regarding his Chelsea future once the 2016-17 campaign comes to a close.[L’Equipe] — Chelsea (@ouggi) February 10, 2017

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has announced his decision to discuss the terms of his future at the club come season end, L’Equipe report.

Zouma, 22, seemed to had finally found his place under Jose Mourinho, but the sack of the Portuguese manager and a subsequent injury against Manchester United last season meant that he was laid out for months, missing the Euros in the process. Fast forward to months later and the Frenchman seems to have lost his place in the starting eleven, with new manager Antonio Conte preferring a 3-man defense—a tactical shift that means Zouma’s utility in the squad is minimised.

“I’m going to have to play if I want to achieve my objectives and get back into the France team,” Zouma is reported to have said. “For the moment, I’m waiting, I’m happy the team is winning, even if at the moment in time, we’ll have to see how the second half of the season goes. The team is the priority: first of all, to be champions!”

Zouma has racked up just 272 minutes of playtime for the Blues this season, figures way too low for a defender so highly-rated. Should he choose to leave London, there will be a host of clubs that would be thrilled to have him on their books.

