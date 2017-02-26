Chelsea rejected a world-record offer from China for Diego Costa in January

It has been reported that Chelsea rejected a massive £90.3 million transfer offer from Tianjin Quanjin of Chinese Super League for striker Diego Costa in January.

According to SFR Sport, Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjin submitted an audacious bid of €107 million to secure the services of Costa. The Spanish International was offered a staggering salary of £85 million over a period of three years.

Chelsea’s decision to turn down the offer did not appease Costa, it is understood. It is also believed that this episode sparked a rift between Diego Costa and Antonio Conte that saw the former missing out the club’s visit to Leicester. The duo eventually made up, but it has been reported that Costa will eventually leave the Blues in summer.

The Brazillian was on the brink of an exit from the club in the summer but was convinced by Conte to stay at the club. He has contributed with 16 goals for the Blues this season. Chelsea let their midfield maestro Oscar leave to Shanghai SIPG for £60 million in January and could have cashed in on the striker too. But the forward’s importance to this Chelsea side is second to none, and Conte was sensible enough to stick with Costa.

Costa’s departure is imminent, feels like it is just a matter of time though.

