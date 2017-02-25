Leicester City plan life post-Mancini

Leicester City, after sacking Claudio Ranieri, have approached Roberto Mancini for the job.

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has emerged as the bookies’ favourite to succeed the outgoing Ranieri- who won Leicester their historic maiden league championship in May. Mancini won the Premier League with Manchester City in 2011-12 and was replaced by Manuel Pellegrini the following season. According to Sky Sports, Leicester owners are wasting no time and have approached Mancini for the role of manager at the club. Mancini (52) has been out of work since last summer followiung a woeful spell at Inter Milan.

Following a narrow 2-1 defeat against the Seville in the Champions League, Leicester parted ways with the Tinkerbell earlier this week. Ranieri was sacked just two weeks after being given an ‘unwavering support’ by the club board. This is the fifth consecutive year since 2012 that a title-winning manager has departed the club in the next season.

Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare will manage the Foxes in the interim as they sit just one point above relegation and host Liverpool on Monday night.

