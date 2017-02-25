Liverpool key duo doubtful for Monday Night clash vs Leicester

Dejan Lovren and Daniel Sturridge are major doubts for Liverpool for the Monday night clash with Leicester after sitting out of the recent training sessions.

The Reds will face the reigning champions on Monday night at King Power Stadium with both the teams struggling at either end of the table. Liverpool sit one point behind Arsenal on fifth and will look to come back in the Top 4 with Arsenal and Manchester United not playing this week. Leicester, on the contrary, sit one point above the relegation zone and have parted ways with Claudio Ranieri in a gut-wrenching manner.

Liverpool players were put through their paces by Jurgen Klopp on Thursday after returning back from La Manga trip. Dejan Lovren and Daniel Sturridge sat out of this training session and remain major doubts for their next game.

Lovren has been sidelined with a knee injury and missed last few matches with Lucas Leiva playing alongside Joel Matip at the heart of Liverpool defence. The Croatian had flown to Germany to see a specialist for his knee problems earlier this week.

Daniel Sturridge was sent back to Melwood from La Manga trip following a virus attack. It was understood that the decision was taken to control the contagious virus but Daniel was not a part of the training sessions on Thursday. He will be reassessed again on Friday.

Meanwhile, rest of the Liverpool squad had light training session indoors following the Doris Storm attack in the UK on Thursday.

