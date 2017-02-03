Manchester United favourites to land Griezmann in summer

Sky Sports’ Spanish football expert Guillem Balague thinks that Manchester United would be in pole position to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann if he becomes available in the market.

The France international has been strongly linked with United of late, and some reports have even claimed that he has a pre-agreement to join the Red Devils in the summer.

Balague has dismissed such reports and has claimed that the 25-year-old doesn’t have any agreement with United. He also thinks that the Frenchman could end up staying at Atletico beyond the summer.

However, if he becomes available in the market, then he considers Jose Mourinho would be in pole position to get his number one target. He also added that Chelsea could also become interested in the player in case Diego Costa departs in the summer. Griezmann is expected to cost 100m euros plus taxes in the market, according to Balague.

Meanwhile, Atletico have reportedly identified Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa as possible arrivals in case Griezmann departs in summer.

Balague said in a Q&A on Sky Sports: “If he leaves – and it’s a big if – I think Manchester United are favourites to get Griezmann. Man City haven’t shown interest at this point and have other targets for the summer. Chelsea is a possibility but let’s see what happens to Diego Costa, I have the impression that Costa wants to go and Chelsea are happy to let him go.

“But I do not believe at all that Griezmann has an agreement with Manchester United. It’s early stages and he hasn’t made his mind up. He has to think what to do next. Of course, Atletico won’t be able to sign in the summer because of the FIFA ban which means they won’t want to let him go.

“If anyone wants to sign him they will have to pay 100m euros plus taxes, which will make him really expensive. Atletico keep denying they are selling him.

“They obviously have a plan B – if somebody pays his buyout clause and taxes then in the future they may use that money for Costa and Alexis Sanchez, but at the moment there is no agreement between Manchester United and Griezmann. But they are favourites if he goes. That’s where we stand.”

