Gotze out for the season

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder, Mario Gotze, will not play this season according to news on the club’s official website.

The German international was diagnosed with a metabolic disorder back in February, and news coming from the club today has stated that he will, at best, be able to join training by the early summer.

Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke was positive about the World Cup hero’s condition. “BVB wishes Mario Götze a fast recovery,” he said. “Also in the name of their ten million fans.”

Gotze moved to league rivals Bayern Munich in 2013 after a successful season at the Westfalenstadion, one that saw him heralded as one of the most promising youngsters in the world. A extra time goal to gift his country the World Cup was followed by unimpressive seasons at Bayern Munich under Pep Guardiola. The 24-year-old moved back to Dortmund last summer but failed to cement his place in the side before his diagnosis. Dortmund fans will be hoping that this spell out on the sidelines serves as a catalyst to a career on an unpredicted trajectory.

