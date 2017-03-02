Luis Enrique to resign at season’s end

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has announced his decision to depart from the club at the end of the season.

Enrique, 46, switched jobs from Celta Vigo to Barcelona in 2014 and lifted the treble in his first season at the Spanish club. In his second season, however, he found such success hard to replicate, as his side crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals against local rivals Atletico Madrid, leaving them with the double—no mean feat but one Barcelona fans were not quite as thrilled with.

Since his appointment at the club, in spite of his achievements, public opinion has attributed his success to the calibre of players under him, with a fluid front three of Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez being hailed as the architects of victories. Unfair, yes, but not a baseless assumption, as the team has struggled in the absence of any those players.

A 4-0 thumping away at PSG in February has seen the Spaniard come under fire and is likely to have been the catalyst that pushed him towards his coming resignation.

