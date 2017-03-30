A look at the Premier League Golden Boot race

An untimely injury to Tottenham striker Harry Kane has thrown open the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

At the time of writing, Everton frontman Romelu Lukaku leads the race with 21 goals. Tottenham ace Harry Kane is not far behind him, but he is ruled out with an injury at the moment.

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Chelsea’s Diego Costa also remain in contention, and their presence definitely makes this race a lot more entertaining.

One can also not rule out Man Utd star Zlatan Ibrahimovic from making a late surge up the goalscoring charts.

Here’s our betting guide to the Premier League top goalscorer betting, odds, brought to you by Sports at Las Vegas – a one-stop solution for all your betting needs.

1. Romelu Lukaku – Everton

The Belgian is leading the race and also the betting charts. He has scored 21 goals, and his nearest competitor is currently ruled out with an injury. Lukaku is available at even odds at most of the bookmakers.

2. Diego Costa – Chelsea

The Chelsea frontman has scored 17 goals and is currently fourth in the goalscoring charts, but the bookmakers consider him as second-favourite in the race. He failed to score in the 2-1 win over Stoke City before the international break, but the home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday would be a good opportunity for him to add a goal or two. He is available at 4/1 odds on some of the bookmakers.

3. Alexis Sanchez – Arsenal

The Chilean has surely at the centre of transfer speculation for quite some time, but that hasn’t affected his form on the pitch. He has scored 18 goals for the Gunners and is a good bet at 6/1 odds. He scored for Chile during the international break and will be itching to get on the field against Man City on the weekend.

4. Harry Kane – Tottenham

The England international looked on course to claim another Golden Boot before he suffered an injury in the FA Cup tie against Millwall. He missed the subsequent league game against Southampton and is not expected back until April 30. He has 19 goals on the board and is available at 8/1 odds.

5. Sergio Aguero – Man City

After losing his spot to Gabriel, Aguero is back in the City starting eleven and has produced some impressive performances. However, he is quite far behind in the race with 13 goals and is available at 16/1 odds

6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Man Utd

The Swede has 14 goals in his account, but he hasn’t scored in the league since the first week of February. He will miss out the upcoming game against West Brom due to a three-game suspension he received for an elbow on Tyron Mings of Bournemouth. He is set to return against Everton on April 4. He could get you 25/1 odds in the betting market.

