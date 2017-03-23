Agent of reported Arsenal target denies any links

The agent of Barcelona star Arda Turn has dismissed recent reports that Premier League side Arsenal have submitted an interest in his client.

The Times, in an exclusive report on Thursday, claimed that Gunners had identified the Turkey international as a potential replacement of Mesut Ozil, who has only one year left on his current deal.

The report claimed that Turan, who has made only 13 league starts this season, is a £25m summer target for Arsene Wenger’s side.

However, his agent, Ahmet Bulut has dismissed the speculation and has claimed that he hasn’t received any word from Arsenal.

“There is currently no offer, there is nothing to speak of right now,” Bulut told ESPN FC.

“I have not been contacted by Arsenal. As I said before, he is happy at Barcelona and has three years left on his contract.”

Turan was signed by current Barcelona manager Luis Enrique from Atletico Madrid in 2015, and he still has three years left on his current deal.

However, Enrique is set to leave the Catalan club in the summer, and it is expected that the 30-year-old’s future at the club will eventually be decided by the new manager.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more