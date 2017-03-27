Barcelona concede ‘difficult to sign Bellerin’

Spanish giants Barcelona have more or less accepted defeat in their pursuit of Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin.

The Catalans have been interested in their former youth player for quite some time now and unsuccessfully attempted to sign him last summer.

They still remain interested in the 22-year-old, but club’s sporting director Robert Fernandez has conceded that it would be very difficult for them to sign Bellerin due to his long-term contract with the Gunners.

“Of course Hector is a good player,” ESPN FC quotes Fernandes as telling El Mundo Deportivo.

“He is well known. He is playing at a great level, but there are also other players that have good characteristics.”

“Those players are under contract with their respective clubs.

“And especially when a player has a long-term contract, it’s very difficult.

The Spaniard, who joined the Gunners from Barcelona youth academy in 2011, has emerged as one of the best full-backs in the last couple of years. He originally arrived as a winger in London but was later converted into a right-back by manager Arsene Wenger.

Last season, he featured in Premier League Team of the Year and was subsequently awarded a new long-term deal by the Gunners. He signed a six-year deal with his club back in November and that means he is one of the most prized assets at London Colney.

