Bayern Munich lead race for top Manchester United target

Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are currently leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann.

The often-reliable journalist claims that Atletico have identified Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette as their number one target as they remain susceptible to lose Griezmann in the coming window.

The France international has a lot of clubs interested in services including Premier League side Manchester United. However, Di Marzio claims that Bayern currently favourites to sign him in the summer.

The latest development will surely be a disappointment for United, who have held a long-term interest in Griezmann.

The 26-year-old reportedly has a release clause in his contract in the region of €90m-€100m.

Meanwhile, Atletico would also need to spend huge money to secure Lacazette’s services.

Lyon turned down bids in the region of £40m for their star player last summer, and his stock has only risen after the kind of form he has enjoyed this season. He has netted 29 goals in all competitions for his side.

