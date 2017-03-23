Champions League outright odds – Who’s the favourite for glory in May?

We have reached the serious territory in this year’s edition of Champions League. Last week, the draw for the quarter-finals took place, and it resulted in some mouth-watering fixtures.

Current holders Real Madrid were drawn against another favourites Bayern Munich, while, in a repeat of 2015 final, Barcelona will play Italian giants Juventus.

In another promising tie, Borussia Dortmund will take on high-flying Monaco and Premier League champions Leicester City will face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

In the betting market, Barcelona, who produced a mammoth comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last round, are slight favourites to win the trophy. They are closely followed by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The competition is fierce as ever in the club football’s biggest prize this season, and stakes will be high when the next round kicks off on April 12. If you are thinking of putting some money on your favourite team, then, to help you out, here’s our guide for football betting in the Champions League outright market.

Barcelona @ 37/13

The Catalans are favourites to win following their historic effort against PSG. Additionally, they have an easier tie in Juventus as compared to their biggest rivals, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, who will face each other. They are available at 37/13 odds.

Bayern Munich @ 10/3

As per the market, the Germans are slight favourites ahead of their next opponents – Real Madrid. Manager Carlo Ancelotti boasts a good record in Champions League, and his side looked like potential winners in their complete demolition of Arsenal in the last round. You can back them at 10/3 odds.

Real Madrid @ 11/2

Napoli managed to trouble Real Madrid in some parts of their two-legged tie, but the Spaniards eventually emerged with a comfortable win. However, the current champions are only third-favourites. They are available at 11/2 odds.

Atletico Madrid @ 6/1

Last year’s runners-up have been struggling in the league this season, but they have looked quite comfortable in Champions League so far. They have a rather tricky fixture against Leicester City in the last-eight. You can get them at 6/1 odds.

Borussia Dortmund @ 10/1

Like Atletico, they haven’t been doing well domestically this season. However, they would still be favourites to beat Monaco in the next round.

Juventus @ 12/1

The Italian giants are quite down the list, but we have a suspicion that they can spring a surprise against Barcelona in the next round. They are a good bet at 12/1 odds.

Monaco @ 16/1

The Ligue 1 leaders have been one of the best-attacking sides in Champions League. They have already disposed the likes of Tottenham and Man City and will be in with a good shout against Dortmund. You can back them at 16/1 odds.

Leicester City @ 40/1

The Foxes keep surprising everyone and they are now in the quarterfinals of Champions League. They look like their old self under Craig Shakespeare and can be backed at 40/1 odds.

