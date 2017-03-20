Chelsea star face spell on sidelines

Chelsea ace Eden Hazard is facing a considerable period on the sidelines due to a calf injury.

The Belgian pulled up in training 24 hours before the Blues’ trip to Stoke City on Saturday. He subsequently missed his side’s 2-1 win, and now Belgium national coach Roberto Martinez has revealed that Hazard is set to miss 10-15 days of action.

Hazard will miss Belgium’s World Cup Qualifier against Greece on Saturday and the friendly with Russia on Tuesday as a result of the injury.

“Eden has suffered an injury before the match against Stoke, it does not look so serious,” Martinez said.

“But he will not play against Greece. We are going to follow the injury.

“It is a big disappointment for Eden that he cannot lead the team. If you want to be a good team, you have to absorb everything.

“This is a good test for us. I see enough players who can take over his role.”

The 26-year-old could also miss Chelsea’s home game against Crystal Palace on April 1. The Blues currently sit ten points clear at the top of the table and Hazard has been an integral part of Antonio Conte’s squad this season.

He has scored eleven goals and provided four assists in 26 league appearances for the West London side this season.

