Chelsea to consider star’s exit in the summer

Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for their star player Eden Hazard, according to Spanish publication Marca.

The report claims that Hazard is still interested in joining Real Madrid while the La Liga giants remains committed to signing him.

The Belgian was keen on joining Real last summer, but he was convinced by the Blues to stay at the club on the condition that they would consider Real’s offer next summer.

Following the disappointments of the last season, the 26-year-old has been a key player in Antonio Conte’s side this season and has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in the league.

The Blues would certainly leave no stone unturned in their efforts to convince Hazard to stay at the club, but he is a personal favourite of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Los Blancos really wanted to sign him last summer, but failed. However, he would be their top target, once again, in the upcoming summer.

