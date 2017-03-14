Clubs on red alert after Premier League star turned down new deal

Everton ace Romelu Lukaku has turned down the new deal on the table from the Toffees, according to the latest report from Sky Sports.

The Belgian had been involved in contract negotiations with the club for some time, and last month, his agent, Mino Raiola, said that the new deal between his client and the club is 99.9% done.

However, at the weekend, Lukaku dismissed signing a new contract in an interview with a Belgian broadcaster, and now Sky Sports are claiming that the striker has told his club that he will not sign a new deal.

The latest development is sure to alert clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain – all of them have been linked with the 23-year-old in the past.

Lukaku, who is Premier League’s joint-top scorer this season alongside Harry Kane with 19 goals, has only two years left on his current deal.

The latest development is a massive setback for the Merseysiders. However, the report also mentions that the club and the player have not yet given up on a new deal.

