Defender wants to join Manchester United, star player in contract talks

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez is keen on a summer move to Manchester United, according to a report from Manchester Evening News.

United manager Jose Mourinho is supposedly a fan of the player and considered buying him during the January transfer window.

Gimenez is undoubtedly a talented player, but he currently finds himself behind the centre-back partnership of Diego Godín and Stefan Savic this season. He has managed just 16 stars for Diego Simeone’s side in the current season.

The 22-year-old has a £56million buyout clause in his contract, but he only has one year left on his current deal. He is unlikely to sign a new deal, and that means that United can get the Uruguay international on a bargain.

Meanwhile, star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that he is in talks with the club over a new deal.

The Swede joined United on a one-year deal in the summer but has an option of an additional year of his contract.

“Let’s see what happens, we are talking,” Ibrahimovic said to Manchester Evening News.

“I have an option for another year, I want to do great as long as I’m here, so let us see, there is a lot of time.

“I’m enjoying being at a fantastic club, without doubts, one of the biggest clubs in the world with a great coach. I know him before, he’s a winner, he’s the perfect coach for this club.

“Being a Manchester United player, I don’t know how many people have that possibility, but I am a Man United player, people wanted me here, I chose the club, I chose the best English club, that’s the way it works.”

