FA Cup semi-final draw – North London derby in final remains a possibility

Chelsea defeated ten-man Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge today to confirm their place in the semi-finals of FA Cup.

Antonio Conte’s side became the third London-based club to feature in the semi-finals of the cup this season. Manchester City are the only non-London side to feature in the last four.

Shortly after the game in West London, the draw for the last-four stage took place, and Chelsea were drawn against London rivals Tottenham. In the second semi-final, Arsenal will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The games will be played at Wembley Stadium over the weekend of April 22-23. The final is scheduled for May 27.

Tottenham defeated League One side Millwall 6-0 in the last round but lost striker Harry Kane to an ankle injury. The England international would be a doubt for Mauricio Pochettino’s side for the game against the Blues.

Arsenal defeated non-league side Lincoln City 5-0 in the last round while City managed a 2-0 win over Premier League rivals Middlesbrough.

The possibility of a North London derby in the final would certainly be an enticing prospect for the fans of Arsenal and Tottenham.

