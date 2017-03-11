FA Cup winner odds: Manchester City favourites to win the trophy

If FA Cup ever needed an advertisement, then this year’s edition has provided just that to the oldest association football competition in the world.

The quarterfinals of the Cup competition will be played this weekend, and five of the top six teams in Premier League still exist in the competition. Chelsea will host Man Utd in the next round, and we can expect more exciting clashes in the latter stages of the competition.

We have also witnessed some memorable fairy-tale stories in the competition this season. Non-League side Lincoln City became the first non-Football League side since QPR in 1914 to reach the last-eight. Another Non-League side Sutton United also created club history before bowing out to Arsenal in the last round.

As things stand, according to the bookmakers, Man City are the favourites to lift the cup in May. Here’s our betting guide for you if are you looking to put some money in the outright market.

1. Man City – 3/1

City have recaptured their early-season form in the recent weeks, and they are the current favourites to win the Cup come May. Pep Guardiola’s side will travel to fellow Premier League side Middlesbrough in the last-eight round on Saturday.

2. Arsenal – 10/3

Champions of 2014 and 2015 editions are the second favourites to lift the cup this season. The Gunners defeated non-league Sutton Utd in the last round, and they will once again face a non-league side in Lincoln City on Saturday. Among all the candidates, the Gunners have the easiest assignment in the quarterfinals stage.

3. Chelsea – 7/2

League leaders Chelsea are next in the list. Their inferior odds despite their superior position in the league is down to the fact that they have to face Man Utd at Stamford Bridge in the next round of the competition.

4. Tottenham – 7/2

The North London side sit remarkably alongside the Blues in the favourites’ list. Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who currently occupy the second spot in the league, have a comparatively easier last-eight tie against League One side Millwall at White Hart Lane.

5. Man Utd – 8/1

Standing champions haven’t enjoyed much success on their recent trips to Stamford Bridge. Manager Jose Mourinho would like nothing more than to beat his former side but it would take something special from his players to progress into semi-finals.

Middlesbrough are available at 40/1 odds; Millwall at 125/1 odds and non-league side Lincoln City at 250/1 odds.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more