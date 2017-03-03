Ibrahimovic tables new contract demands

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has demanded a reported two-year contract extension with a pay rise, according to a report from Mirror Sport.

The former Swede international moved to Old Trafford last summer amidst suggestions that he has passed his peak. However, he has proved to be United’s best player this season.

Manager Jose Mourinho, back in December, expressed his desire to extend Ibrahimovic’s current one-year deal. However, news resurfaced this past week that implied that the Swede is not quite as keen on the extension as his manager—at least not on the current terms.

Now, the Mirror has claimed that Ibrahimovic’s advisers are pushing for a new two-year deal with United and they have also demanded improved wages for their client. The new deal could see Ibrahimovic staying in Premier League until 2019.

Zlatan, 35, has been, without a doubt, United’s best player this season, as his 26 goals so far have kept them in the race for the top four, and single-handedly gifted them the EFL trophy last week.

