Ibrahivomic to face three-match ban

After admitting to a charge of violent conduct, Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been hit with a three-match suspension, according to the FA’s official website.

The striker was involved in a rather nasty incident with Bournemouth left-back Tyrone Mings during the United vs Bournemouth game on Saturday, an incident that saw both parties receive yellows, instead of deserved reds, and another Bournemouth player, Andrew Surman, receive his own marching orders.

This suspension means that the Swede, who has scored an impressive 26 goals for the Manchester side already this season, will sit out his club’s games against Chelsea in the FA Cup, and the two following league games versus Middlesbrough and West Brom. Youngster Marcus Rashford is expected to take his spot for these games.

In addition FA say 3 matches 'clearly insufficient' for Mings. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 6, 2017

Meanwhile, his counterpart, Mings, is set to contest the charge, with the FA claiming that a three-match suspension would be inadequate punishment for his stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head on Saturday.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more