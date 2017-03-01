Rooney wanted by Premier League club

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has publicly expressed his interest in Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.

Rooney, subject of intense rumors in the recent past linking him to a shock move to China, came out to declare his intention of staying at United, at least for the moment, but it would seem that the Everton manager has other plans.

Koeman, when asked by Sky Sports about the possibility of a Rooney return to his boyhood club, minced no words.

“I still think Wayne Rooney is playing at a high level and he made a good choice staying at Manchester United and in the Premier League,” the Dutchman said. “He still has two or three years in front of him to play at the highest level. What will happen at the end of the season, I do not know? In my opinion he’s one of the players who can make Everton stronger than they are now.”

Rooney was an unused substitute at the EFL Cup final on Sunday evening, a situation that, perhaps, embodies his role at the club since Jose Mourinho’s appointment at the start of the season. He is on contract till 2019, but his recent breaking of the goalscorer record may be the catalyst that drives him towards lobbying for a move away to greener pastures.

