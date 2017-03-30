Liverpool face another Bundesliga setback

Liverpool have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud.

Monchengladbach have officially confirmed that their 21-year-old star midfielder will join fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Dahoud’s contract with his current club runs out in 2018. The deal has reportedly cost £10.3 million to Dortmund and player is expected to sign a five-year contract.

The Syria-born footballer had refused to sign a new deal Gladbach, and the club was left with no choice but to sell him this summer.

“It was a very tough decision for Mo. It’s a shame that we’re losing a talent like him, but we have always managed to compensate for departures in the past,” said sporting director Max Eberl.

It’s the latest setback for Jurgen Klopp’s side following their failed attempts to sign Dahoud’s former teammate, Grant Xhaka, last summer. Xhaka eventually decided to join Arsenal last summer.

The Germany U21 international progressed through Gladbach’s youth ranks to establish himself as a permanent member of the Gladbach’s starting eleven last season. In his age group, he is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Germany.

