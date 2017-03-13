Manchester City to raid Bayern Munich in the summer

Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City have been linked with a couple of key Bayern Munich players in the space of last 24-48 hours.

According to the latest report from Manchester Evening News, City have made an initial offer of £52million to Juventus for the services of Kingsley Coman.

The young winger is in the second year of his two-year loan deal at German giants Bayern Munich. Bayern reportedly have a clause to buy the 20-year-old on a permanent deal at the end of his loan for £18million.

Current Premier League leaders Chelsea are also reportedly interested in the Frenchman.

In another report, Daily Mirror claims that City are closely monitoring Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich following his recent frustrations about the lack of playing time at Munich.

The German international has made just ten league starts under manager Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Guardiola would in the transfer market for a central defender in the summer, and the 22-year-old German could prove to be a perfect signing for him.

