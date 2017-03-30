Manchester clubs compete for German star

Manchester United and Manchester City are battling it out for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, according to German publication Kicker.

The report claims that both Manchester clubs and two La Liga clubs have made solid enquiries for the 22-year-old in the recent past.

The Germany international has emerged as a top talent since joining Pep Guardiola-led Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in 2015.

Guardiola’s close ties with him might give City an edge in the pursuit, but Bayern would be reluctant to part with a talent such as Kimmich.

However, he is yet to cement his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven and has managed only ten starts in the league this season.

A promise to thrive under his former manager along with a big paycheck could surely turn his head in the summer.

Kimmich could play as a full-back and also as a midfielder. He played as a right-back for Germany national team in 2016 Euro Championship and was subsequently named in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament for his performances.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more