Manchester United ace linked with summer exit

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has been linked with a summer exit from Old Trafford.

Metro claims that the 21-year-old wants to leave United in the summer in search of regular football.

The England international moved to United from Southampton for a fee in the region of £30 million in 2014. He made 20 appearances for United in all competitions in his first season with the club, but his next season was cut short by a season-ending injury.

This season, he has, however, fallen down the pecking order in Jose Mourinho’s team and has started only league game since October.

Mourinho has already stated that Shaw needs to work hard to regain his spot in starting eleven, but it appears that Shaw is eager to move on from his short-lived United spell.

Shaw was regarded as one of the best full-backs in Premier League before his move to United and United had to beat off competition from Mourinho’s Chelsea to secure his services.

The report claims that if he is available in the market, the likes of Stoke City and Crystal Palace would be more than interested in signing the player.

