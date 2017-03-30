Manchester United set to acquire top target in the summer

Manchester United are set to trigger the release clause of Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Greizmann.

United have been after the France international for quite some time, and now the Telegraph claims that they are ready to plot a £85 million summer bid for the 26-year-old.

Recent reports in Italy had reported that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are favourites to sign Greizmann, but the latest report from the English daily claims that United are confident of getting their man.

Paul Pogba is supposedly trying to convince his national teammate that the weather in Manchester is not as bad as he assumes.

Up until now, Griezmann has maintained that he is happy at Atletico and wants to stay at the club. His future at Atletico is also linked with manager Diego Simone’s time at the club.

The latest reports suggest that the Argentine manager is likely to stay at Atletico for another year. In that case, he could convince Griezmann to delay his eventual departure for another year.

