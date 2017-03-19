Mystery remains over Arsene Wenger’s future

The future of long-time Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger continues to draw speculations as his sode dropped further points in the league on Saturday.

The Frenchman has come under intense pressure from club fans in the recent weeks. Following the defeat against West Brom, he revealed that he has already taken a decision regarding is future and he will announce it in due time.

He said: “I know what I will do so you will know very soon.

“Today I do not worry about that. I watch the game, I do not watch the stands.”

The general understanding is that Wenger has a two-year contract extension on his table and he has to take a final decision on the offer.

However, according to German publication Bild, the Gunners have already made an enquiry to Borussia Dortmund regarding the availability of Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel is a known name in the footballing world, but he is yet to win any major honours in his career. His Dortmund side currently occupy the third spot in Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, the Express is reporting that Wenger has already agreed on a one-year extension with the club. It appears that no one really has a clue about what’s going on other than the man himself.

