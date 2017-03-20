Premier League heavyweights battle for Bundesliga star

Premier League big boys Chelsea and Manchester City are battling it out with each other for the services of Juventus-owned Kingsley Coman.

The Sun claims that both clubs have been involved in negotiations with Juventus for the signing of talented forward, who is currently plying his trade at Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal.

The report speculates that both clubs are prepared to splash out huge money on the France international and have already made £43million bids for him.

Bayern still remains favourites to sign the 20-year-old on the permanent deal. The German giants reportedly have a buyout clause of £18million in his loan deal and have already made it clear that they want to sign the youngster on a permanent deal.

However, Juventus are aware that they can get much more money for their prized asset by selling him to one of the Premier League clubs.

Coman has been a key part of Bayern’s squad during his loan spell and has emerged as one of the best young talents in football in the last couple of years. He was also a part of France national team that lost to Portugal in the final of Euro Championships last year.

