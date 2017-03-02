Liverpool star set for summer exit

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is set for a summer exit from the club, according to a report from the Telegraph.

Sturridge has found opportunities hard to come by under Jurgen Klopp, with the German preferring to use Brazilian Roberto Firmino or Divock Origi for their work rates and movement. The England international has scored only two goals this season in 14 league appearances, of which only five have come as starts.

According to reports, the Englishman will hold discussions with his manager to figure out his future at the club, although most signs point towards an exit.

Sturridge, 27, moved to Liverpool from Chelsea in 2012 for a fee reported to be in the region of £12M and he has had impressive seasons at the club, albeit sandwiched by injury-blighted ones. This season, however, he’s been poor, scoring only six goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.

His stock may be in the fall, but there are a host of clubs around Europe that would be glad to have him.

