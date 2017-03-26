Top Manchester United target talks down summer move

It is no secret that Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann has been a long-term target for Manchester United.

For several past windows, United have been consistently linked with the France international, and it is understood that current manager Jose Mourinho is also a fan of the player.

As we head into the summer, the transfer market is once again heating up, and multiple sources have, once again, claimed that United will launch a big-money move for Griezmann in the coming days.

However, the player, in a recent interview, has downplayed suggestions of any forthcoming move. He insisted that he is currently happy in Madrid and nothing changes.

The 26-year-old, while on national duty with France team, told French publication Telefoot: “My future? I only care about what happens on the pitch.

“I am happy in Madrid. Nothing changes.”

Griezmann signed a long-term contract with Atletico last summer, and he currently has more than four years left on his current deal. According to multiple sources, his release clause lies in the region of €90m-€100m.

