Tottenham star suffers ligament damage

Tottenham have confirmed that their star striker Harry Kane has suffered ligament damage to his right ankle.

The England international limped off with an ankle injury in the first half of Spurs’ 6-0 FA Cup win over Millwall on Saturday, and initial assessments suggested that he could miss the rest of the season.

Kane suffered a similar injury back in September and was forced to miss ten games for his side in all competitions. Spurs have now released an official statement and confirmed that the latest injury is to the initial one, but it is not equally bad. However, the statement failed to provide any update on the timeline of recovery from injury.

Spurs, who are placed second in the league table, provided the following update on their Twitter account on Tuesday: “We can confirm that Harry Kane sustained ligament damage to his right ankle during Sunday’s FA Cup win against Millwall.

“The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in September last year, however it is not considered to be as severe.

“Harry will continue to be assessed by our medical staff while he undergoes his rehabilitation at our training centre.”

Meanwhile, the player himself took to social media and thanked the well-wishers following the announcement from the club.

Always come back stronger from injuries and will be working hard with the medical staff to do that again. Thanks for all the messages. pic.twitter.com/zGYQhw8IaB — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 14, 2017

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more