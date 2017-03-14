United charged by the FA, defender escapes punishment

Manchester United have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players in the FA Cup quarterfinal defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

A statement from the FA confirms that the FA has found United players guilty of crowding match referee Michael Oliver after he gave marching orders to United midfielder Ander Herrera in the 35th minute of the game.

Oliver’s decision to send off the Spaniard proved to be critical as United bowed out of the cup on Monday after losing the tie 1-0 to the hosts.

The statement from the FA said: “Manchester United have been charged for failing to control its players.

“It follows an incident in the 35th minute of The FA Cup quarter final match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday [Monday 13 March 2017].

“The club have until 6 pm on Friday 17 March 2017 to respond to the charge.”

However, defender Marcus Rojo has escaped punishment for his dangerous stamp on Eden Hazard. Following the game, it was suggested that the Argentinean could attract retrospective punishment for his action in the game.

It appears that the FA has decided against charging the defender as the incident under discussion took place in full view of referee Michael Oliver.

Here’s a video of Rojo’s stamp on Hazard:

