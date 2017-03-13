West Ham to pursue Liverpool star in summer

West Ham United want to sign Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge as a potential replacement for Andy Carroll, according to Daily Star.

The report claims that the Hammers intend to sell injury-prone Carroll in the summer and aim to replace him with wantaway Sturridge.

Ironically, the Hammers signed Carroll in a £15 million deal from the Reds in 2013. However, he could never properly settle at the club due to his consistent injury problems. This season, he has scored six goals in 14 appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side.

The 28-year-old was reportedly a target of up to three Chinese clubs in January, and it appears that the Hammers would be willing to sell him for a decent offer in the summer.

Meanwhile, Sturridge has been struggling with his own shares of injury problems with the Reds and has lost his place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven this season.

Klopp has confirmed that he intends to hold talks with Sturridge about his future in the summer, but the general consensus is that the England international will leave Anfield in the summer in the pursuit of regular football.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more