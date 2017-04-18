Top-tier derby in Denmark marred by dead rats

A derby game between Brondby and FC Copenhagen in Danish Superliga was marred by fans as they threw dead rats on the football pitch.

Brondby were trailing 1-0 at their home ground as fans threw a couple of dead rats on FC Copenhagen’s Ludwig Augustinsson while he was taking a corner kick in the 85th minute of the game.

The Swedish left-back attempted to kick away the bodies before he was assisted by the stewards, who carried the bodies off the pitch.

A lot of weird stuff keeps happening in the world of football on a regular basis, but it’s not every day that you get to see dead rats on a football pitch.

Brondby fans throw rats at Copenhagen players in derby https://t.co/JHyjAfv9jB pic.twitter.com/KvUUoNm9Wr — Esteban Novo (@estebannovo) April 17, 2017

Following the game, Troels Bech, Brondby’s sports director criticised fans’ behaviour: “We are obviously annoyed that we had to leave the field without points, but it is equally unfortunate that there are some visitors for today’s match who could not figure out how to behave properly.

“We will now look all the video material and pictures … [and] will engage in dialogue with groups of supporters in the hope that together we can identify the right person and make sure he/she gets removed from the stadium.

“We have Denmark’s most atmospheric football stadium and … by far the best fans, and a single individual should not ruin it for the greater community.”

Copenhagen won the game 1-0 to open up a 12-point lead over second-placed Brondby.

