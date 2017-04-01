Arsenal forward linked with Premier League move

Arsenal’s out-of-favour striker Lucas Perez has been linked with a move to West Ham.

The Daily Mirror claims that the Hammers are aware that the Spaniard is unhappy with his playing situation at the North London club and have already made enquiries about him.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners in a £17m move from Deportivo La Coruna late in the summer transfer window.

He arrived in London having scored 17 league goals for La Coruna in the previous season. However, due to a plethora of forward options available to manager Arsene Wenger, he has had very limited playing opportunities this season.

However, he has still managed to score seven goals in all competitions for the Gunners. Despite his impressive cameos, Perez is a long way off from cementing a permanent spot in Wenger’s plans and is likely to look for a move in the summer.

The report also claims that Perez’s representatives are aware of West Ham’s interest in their client’s services.

