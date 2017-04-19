Chelsea strike a verbal deal with highly-rated striker

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata for him to join the West London club in the summer, according to the Express.

Blues manager Antonio Conte is supposedly a fan of the player and he also signed him during his time at Juventus.

The Blues were strongly linked with a move for the 24-year-old last summer too but he opted to move back to Real Madrid from Juventus. However, he has grown frustrated at the lack of playing opportunities in Zinedine Zidane’s side this season and is desperate to secure a move to Chelsea in the summer.

He has managed 21 league appearances this season but only 11 of those have come in the form of starts. Regardless, he has impressed in his sporadic appearances and has managed to score 12 league goals.

The report also speculates that Conte will allow his current striker Diego Costa leave the club if he manages to secure Morata’s services in the summer. Real Madrid reportedly value their player at £50m.

