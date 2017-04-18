Jose Mourinho eyes a summer move for Bundesliga wonderkid

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is eyeing a summer move for Borussia Dortmund ace Ousmane Dembele, according to the latest report in the Sun.

The young French striker was a target for major European clubs such as United, Chelsea and Arsenal last summer but he opted to join Dortmund from Rennes in a €15m move.

In his first season in Germany, the 19-year-old has lived up to the lofty expectations and has contributed with eight goals and 15 assists in Bundesliga and Champions League together.

The report adds that Dortmund are not keen on selling their star player and United would need to offer at least £50m to convince the Bundesliga club to change their stance.

Mourinho is also keeping an eye on Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic, and he could move for the Croatian if a move for Dembele fails to materialise.

United manager reportedly flew to Zagreb during the international break to watch the 28-year-old play for his national side against Ukraine.

