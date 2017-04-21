Manchester City vs Manchester United – betting odds and preview

In what could be the key fixture in the race for top-four, Manchester City will host their town rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on Thursday night, 27 April.

We will cover Manchester City v Manchester United betting odds, preview, team news and more in this special feature.

City currently lead their local opponents by four points in the league table, but Jose Mourinho’s men have a game in hand. United have found it hard to break in to the top four this season, and this game could finally tilt the balance in their favour.

They defeated Chelsea on the weekend and progressed to the semi-finals of Europa League following an extra-time win over Anderlecht on Thursday. They have to travel to Burnley on the weekend while City will play against Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final. If Jose Mourinho’s men could come out with a win from Turf Moor, it would set them up nicely for the Manchester derby.

However, United were made to pay a heavy price for their win over Anderlecht as striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a season-ending injury in the game.

Meanwhile, City have claimed back-to-back wins in Premier League following a run of three games without a win. They have a crucial FA Cup tie against Arsenal on Sunday, and that could affect their preparations for the game on Thursday. City skipper Vincent Kompany has returned to full fitness in the recent weeks, and he could play a key role in the upcoming games for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Both sides have already played each other twice already this season. In the reverse fixture in the league, City registered a 2-1 win at Old Trafford while United came out on top in the last-16 of League Cup back in October.

This time, the Citizens are favourites to win in front of the home crowd and are available at 1.78 odds to win the game at 888sport.

A draw at Etihad Stadium would get you 3.75 odds, and an away win is the least-likely outcome at 4.50 odds. This is a must-win game for both sides, but we think that a draw at these odds is a good bet.

In Both Teams to Score market, we are backing the ‘Yes’ option at 1.78 odds. In total goals over/under market, ‘over 2.5 goals’ at 1.84 odds gets our vote.

Ibrahimovic is set to miss the game, and thus Marcus Rashford is expected to lead the United lines against City. He is a good bet at 3.85 odds. However, City frontman Sergio Aguero is the favourite to score in the game at 2.12 odds.

In this preview, however, we are backing City youngster Leroy Sane in this market. The youngster has been in good form of late, and he is an attractive proposition at 3.40 odds.

