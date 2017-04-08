Manchester United and Liverpool battle for £30m star

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly chasing a summer move for Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez.

The wantaway Colombian forward is reportedly frustrated at the lack of playing options in Zinedine Zidane’s side and wants to secure a move in the summer.

Sky Sports’ La Liga expert Guillem Balague reckons that Real Madrid are keen to sell the 25-year-old in the summer and Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in him. However, United are said to favourites to land his signature as his agent Jorge Mendes also represents Jose Mourinho.

Balague says that Italian clubs are also interested in the player, who is valued by the La Liga giants in the region of €35m.

He said: “Real Madrid want to sell him and about €35m would do it.

“All the options remain on the table – Manchester United and Liverpool want him – but I just think United have the edge if it comes down to those two clubs. Jorge Mendes is his agent.

“But Italy is an option too. The only guaranteed thing at this stage is Real Madrid want him to go and he is considering his options.”

The rumours speculating Rodriguez’s exit from Real Madrid have been a consistent fixture of past few windows, but it appears that he will finally leave the capital club this summer.

He joined Los Blancos in a €80m deal in 2014, and his current value of €35m is surely a bargain in the current market.

