Manchester United linked with another former player

Manchester United spent a huge sum to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer, and now they have been linked with another former talent of theirs.

Daily Mail claims that United are interested in a summer move for their former defender – Burnley centre-back Michael Keane.

Keane progressed through United’s youth ranks but was allowed to leave by former manager Louis Van Gaal in a £2.5 move in 2015.

In his two years with the Clarets, the 24-year-old has emerged as one of the top defensive talents in the country. On the back of his performances for Sean Dyche’s side this season he earned a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The report, however, claims that Everton are currently leading the pursuit to sign the player while Chelsea and Liverpool have also expressed in his services. Keane is reportedly valued at £25m by the Clarets.

Manager Sean Dyche has also admitted that his player would attract a lot of attention in the upcoming summer. “It’s not rocket science to work out there’s a few interested. (It’s) the usual chit-chat,” he said ahead of Saturday’s defeat to Tottenham.

