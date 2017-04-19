Manchester United to make a summer move for Premier League defender

Manchester United are once again planning to spend a considerable amount of money on a former youth talent.

The Mirror claims that United manager Jose Mourinho has added Burnley defender Michael Keane to his summer wish list.

The 24-year-old has progressed through United youth ranks, but he joined the Clarets in 2014 after struggling for playing time with his former club.

He has emerged as one of the best defenders in the country under the guidance of Burnley manager Sean Dyche. He also received his first England call-up earlier this year on the back of his efforts with the Clarets this season.

The report claims that United would need to pay around £30m for their former player after selling him for just £2.5m three years back.

Last summer, United splashed huge money in bringing Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford from Juventus, and it appears that they might do the same with Keane next summer.

Everton and other Premier League clubs also remain interested in the Burnley defender.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more