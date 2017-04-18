Napoli in pursuit of Arsenal star

Serie A side Napoli are considering a summer move for Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, according to Football Italia.

The report claims that the Naples club want to sign the Polish goalkeeper to provide a challenge to current number one Pepe Raina.

Szczesny has been playing for AS Roma on loan for past two seasons, but it’s unlikely that the Gunners would sanction a similar deal in the summer.

The 27-year-old has been hugely impressive for Roma this season and has arguably been the best goalkeeper in Italy’s top league. However, it remains unclear whether Roma would make a permanent move for him in the summer.

Roma signed Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker last year and various reports have indicated that he will don the number one jersey next season.

Szczesny could also end up going back to Arsenal as David Ospina is expected to depart the club in summer and manager Arsene Wenger will have a spot open for a goalkeeper in his squad.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more