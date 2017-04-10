Who’s it going to be – Crystal Palace, Swansea or Hull City?

The relegation battle in the Premier League has seen some teams fall off in the recent weeks and it seems to be taking one final look.

Sunderland and Middlesbrough occupy the last two spots and are almost certain to suffer relegation.

The likes of Leicester City, Bournemouth and Burnley, have pulled away of late while West Ham defeated Swansea in a crucial six-pointer on the weekend.

As things stand, it appears that one out of Crystal Palace, Swansea and Hull City would accompany Sunderland and Middlesbrough to the Championship next season.

1) Crystal Palace @ 7/1

The Eagles are the favourites among the three to survive the relegation. Sam Allardyce’s side had put together a four-game winning run to climb out of bottom three but lost to Crystal Palace in midweek.

They are 16th in the table with 31 points from 30 games. Palace do have a couple of games on their nearest rivals, but they have a number of tricky fixtures left this season starting with a home game against Arsenal on Monday. One look at the list of their remaining fixtures suggests that they might not be too bad of a bet at this rate.

Remaining fixtures:

Arsenal(H)

Leicester City(H)

Liverpool(A)

Tottenham(H)

Burnley(H)

Man City(A)

Hull City(H)

Man Utd(A)

2) Hull City @ 3/2

The Tigers have looked phenomenal under Marco Silva and climbed out of the bottom three following back-to-back home wins over West Ham and Middlesbrough. They lost to Man City on Saturday and currently occupy the 18th spot with 30 points from 32 games. The Tigers have looked unbeatable at the home of late, and they have a couple of very winnable home fixtures left this season.

Our money is on them to survive the relegation this season.

Remaining fixtures:

Stoke City(A)

Watford(H)

Southampton(A)

Sunderland(H)

Crystal Palace(A)

Tottenham(H)

3) Swansea City @ even odds

The Welsh club, after a brief resurgence under Paul Clement, have fallen back into the relegation zone. They have picked up just one point from their last five games and must be still reeling from their injury-time defeat to Tottenham on Saturday. They have 28 points from 32 games and occupy the 18th spot. To survive, they would need to win at least three out of their remaining six fixtures.

Remaining fixtures

Watford(A)

Stoke City(H)

Man Utd(A)

Everton(H)

Sunderland(A)

West Brom(H)

Middlesbrough have 24 points from 31 games, and they are available at 1/16 odds while bottom-placed Sunderland, with 20 points from 30 fixtures, are available at 1/50 odds.

