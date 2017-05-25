Aaron Ramsey has advice for teammates ahead of FA Cup final

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey says that Gunners must not give space to Chelsea ace Eden Hazard in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Both London sides will face each other in the final of the cup competition at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The Gunners have won the cup twice in last three years while Chelsea’s last success came in 2012.

The game is expected to be a cracking affair between two local rivals, but Ramsey maintains that the Gunners can’t let players like Hazard dictate the terms in the game.

The Gunners had registered an impressive 3-0 win over the Blues at Emirates Stadium earlier in the season, but they found themselves at the receiving end of a 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge in February.

The result at Stamford Bridge was a forgettable one for the Gunners, who could do nothing but watch Hazard scored an amazing solo goal in the second half.

“I think the way we started the [home] game in the first half was very good,” Ramsey said to Arsenal Player.

“We won the game in the first half really. We were very quick, we counter-attacked well, closed them down, got about them and everything seemed to come together on that day.

“I’m sure something similar will be required to beat them in the final as well.

“It was a different game [away] and we perhaps let individuals have a bit too much space. Hazard went on a bit of a run and put the ball in the net.

“We can’t let that happen again, we have to be right in his face and stop that at source.”

