Another Chelsea star set for China move

Following in the footsteps of his former teammates Ramires and Oscar, Chelsea striker Diego Costa is set for a summer move to China, according to the latest report.

The Spain international was keen on a huge-money offer from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian in January, but his move was stalled by his manager Antonio Conte.

Now, Sky Sports claims that the Chinese club are confident of signing the 28-year-old during the summer.

The local press in China has reported that club’s billionaire owner, Shu Yuhui, has made claims that he has verbally agreed on deals with “two or three stars”.

However, following the widespread speculation in the media, Tianjin were forced to release a statement on Thursday making it clear that they have held no discussions regarding the striker.

The statement read: “With regards to the current widespread rumours of Chelsea player Diego Costa joining Tianjin Quanjian, the club would like to make clear that no discussions have taken place regarding the transfer of Diego Costa.”

The report also claims that Tianjin are prepared to quadruple Costa’s wages thus making him the world’s best-paid footballer. Costa still has two years on his current contract with the West London club.

