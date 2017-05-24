Arsenal dealt a huge blow ahead of FA Cup final

Arsenal have been dealt a huge injury setback ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

In his pre-match conference, manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that centre-back Gabriel has been ruled out with a medial knee ligament injury for up to eight weeks.

“Gabriel is out for 6-8 weeks,” said Wenger. “We had a scare about his cruciate, but it’s only his medial ligament.

“The positive is he avoids surgery but he’s out until the beginning of August at least.”

That latest development has left the Gunners short on defensive options ahead of the all-important final as senior centre-back Laurent Koscielny is also set to miss the game because of the red card he picked up against Everton on the final day of the domestic season.

The Frenchman also added that German centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has not resumed training after developing concussion-like symptoms following the win over Sunderland last week.

“Mustafi we have some worries about,” he said, “he’s still sick and has not trained yet.”

However, there was some positive news on the injury front for the Gunners in the form of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Wenger confirmed that the England international has recovered from the hamstring injury he picked up in the win over Southampton and has resumed first-team training.

