Arsenal target set for La Liga move

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette is inclining towards a summer move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid, according to French publication L’Equipe.

The 25-year-old has been in superb goalscoring form for Lyon this season and has scored 31 goals in all competitions.

He is a transfer target for a number of major European clubs including the likes of Arsenal, West Ham and Paris Saint-Germain

Premier League side Arsenal have also been a long-term admirer of the French striker, but the striker recently made it clear that he would like to join a Champions League side in the summer.

The Gunners have already made contact with Lyon, but they are likely to miss out on a top-four spot this season, and this could prove to be a handicap for them in the summer transfer window.

Lyon rejected bids up to £40m for their star striker last summer and they currently value him at €60m (£50.9m).

