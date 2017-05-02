Barcelona to shift attention from Hector Bellerin to Chelsea star

Spanish giants Barcelona have identified Chelsea ace Cesar Azpilicueta as an alternative to Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin.

The Catalan club are actively looking for a right-back and are expected to sign one in the summer.

Barca’s original target was their former youth player and Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin. However, the 22-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Gunners last year and the North London club have no intention of selling one of their most prized assets.

According to Spanish paper Sport, via the Sun, if the Catalan side fail to convince the Gunners into selling their star defender, they would move for his compatriot – Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta.

Azpilicueta is currently happy with his life in West London but he would be open to a move to the Catalunya. The 27-year-old, who joined the Blues from Marseille in 2012, is expected to cost in excess of €20m.

Barcelona are also keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen defender Benjamin Henrichs.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more