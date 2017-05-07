Big change incoming at Arsenal, claims club legend

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that club chief transfer negotiator Dick Law is set to depart from the club in the summer.

Law, who has been Arsenal’s main negotiator for years, has attracted criticism over his dealings in the past few years. He is the man believed to behind the club’s infamous bid for former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez and a recent report has suggested that star player Mesut Ozil has refused to negotiate the new deal with him.

Law’s departure could pave the way for the restructure in the club hierarchy. Club fans have been frustrated by the recent failures of the team and have demanded a change in the way club is run. It is speculated that Law’s departure would open up the position of the Director of Football at the club.

“I’m hearing Dick Law is probably going to leave at the end of the season and rightly so,” Wright said on BT Sport. He was the one with Suarez. He was the one when we were meant to sign Ozil, he missed the plane, he missed the plane to get him.

“This is somebody who is trying to bring in recruitment to make the club better. That’s the incompetence we are dealing with.

“How can they bid £40milllion and a pound for Suarez, who went to Barcelona for £65million and he made Barcelona better.

“How did that get through the different levels of management for that actually to come out in the public domain?

“There is massive problems at Arsenal at the moment.”

The Gunners defeated Manchester United 2-0 at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but they still remain in the sixth position.

